Turkish Space Agency head reveals nation's aspirations in space domain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ Türkiye aims to join Azerbaijan in becoming one of the leading countries in the field of space exploration, Yusuf Kıraç, the head of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), said in an interview with Trend.

Kıraç also pointed out that the space sector is moving at breakneck speed with technological advancements.

"Currently, several developed countries have independent research goals on the Moon. Technological solutions are essential to achieving all these objectives. Interest in technological advancements has significantly increased in this regard. Türkiye now has its own independent space goals.

Türkiye has a comprehensive and ambitious program, encompassing everything from its own spaceport to advanced flight and rocket systems for space exploration.

As the 11th country in the world capable of building its own satellites, Türkiye aims to push even further in advancing its capabilities in this field," Kıraç added.

