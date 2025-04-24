Azerbaijan successfully bolsters Almaty Process role in promoting regional cooperation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan has successfully strengthened the role of the Almaty Process in promoting regional cooperation, Tajikistan's Deputy Labor Minister Shakhnoza Nodiri said, Trend reports.



She made the remark during the III Ministerial Conference of the Almaty Process, timed to mark the end of the Republic of Azerbaijan's two-year chairmanship in the process (2023-2024).

“Despite its relatively short existence, the Almaty Process has already confirmed its importance as a key regional platform for Central Asian countries. It has become an effective forum for exchange of information and services, capacity building as well as development of harmonized approaches to the issue of migration and forced displacement,” she said.

Nodiri expressed her sincere gratitude to Azerbaijan for its effective and purposeful chairmanship of the Almaty Process.

“Thanks to Azerbaijan, the Almaty Process has remained an active and inclusive platform for dialogue and cooperation on migration issues. During its Chairmanship, Azerbaijan has successfully strengthened the role of the Almaty Process in promoting regional cooperation. Under Azerbaijan's leadership, the process has gained new momentum, with renewed political engagement and participation of all States and participants. This increased activity has strengthened mutual trust and understanding between the countries,” the Deputy Minister said.

According to her, thematic sessions within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship were devoted to topical issues such as effective migration management.

“This contributed not only to the results but also strengthened a shared sense of responsibility. The Chairmanship also played an important role in advancing the institutional development of the Almaty process, promoting a more structured and sustainable approach to its management and functioning,” she added.