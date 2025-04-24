Azerbaijani parliament speaker to represent nation at Pope's Funeral

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. A parliamentary delegation led by the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will visit Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis on April 25, a source in the parliament told Trend.

According to the source, the speaker will represent Azerbaijan at the funeral ceremony to be held on April 26 at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and will participate in the events marking the farewell of the Pope to his final resting place.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21 at the age of 88.

