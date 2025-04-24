Central Eurasia emerges as driving force in satellite technology development - SSI-Monaco

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ Central Eurasia is rapidly becoming a key player in the advancement of satellite technologies, Ilhami Aygun, President and CEO of SSI-Monaco (Space Systems International-Monaco), said at the Space Technology Conference (STC2025) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Satellite communication can help nations strengthen their positions, overcome digital inequality, and stimulate socio-economic development in the region. We live in a time of transformation, where space is no longer the final frontier but a vital component of economic growth, digital infrastructure, and geopolitical influence. Central Eurasia is not merely a participant but a driving force in this global system—investing in critical infrastructure and promoting intergovernmental and public-private cooperation," he said.

Aygun also underscored that the ongoing iteration of STC2025 convenes regional stakeholders, entities, and institutions that are instrumental in sculpting the spatial trajectories of their respective nations.



Discourse at the symposium will center on overarching national space frameworks, capital allocation imperatives, the significance of regional synergies and technological advancements, and the potential of extraterrestrial endeavors to catalyze socio-economic advancement in a globally integrated landscape.

