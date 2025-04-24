Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UN sends letter to Antonio Guterres

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Tofig Musayev drew attention to Armenia's inflammatory rhetoric in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Trend reports.

"It is particularly ironic that Armenia, a mono-ethnic State with a long-standing and deeply entrenched policy of ethnic exclusivity and intolerance, where international terrorists, war criminals and racist ideologues are welcomed and honoured as national heroes, volunteered to speak at the commemorative meeting on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

In reality, as anticipated, such a performance had the exact opposite effect for Armenia, leaving Member States perplexed and bewildered by the stark inconsistency between conciliatory declarations by its leadership, on the one hand, and the incendiary rhetoric by the same country’s representative in the United Nations, on the other," the letter said.