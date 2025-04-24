Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Parliament debates hybrid attack targeting stability in South Caucasus (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 24 April 2025 17:20 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ A public discussion on "Hybrid Attack under the Guise of 'Peace Mission' Targeting Stability in South Caucasus" was held on April 24 by the Temporary Commission on Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Parliamentary Press and Public Relations Department told Trend.

The event saw a full house with members of Parliament, media representatives, think tank members, civil society representatives, experts, and a host of other officials all in attendance.

Ramid Namazov, the Chairman of the Temporary Commission, noted that the public discussion on the EU’s mission in Armenia was organized based on the instructions of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova.

The meeting highlighted that one of the main obstacles to peace in the South Caucasus, a region subjected to various geopolitical interests, is the missions created by the EU within the framework of its Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). The presence of hybrid threat elements directed against Azerbaijan's interests was observed within the activities of these missions, prompting the Milli Majlis to launch a special investigation, resulting in a document titled "Hybrid Attack under the Guise of 'Peace Mission' Targeting Stability in South Caucasus."

Namazov presented the findings of the special investigation in a PowerPoint show, highlighting that a significant source of contention between the two nations was the unacceptable deployment of military from third-party countries along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

He also mentioned that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, have been fully restored, but this reality contradicts the interests of certain circles in the West, particularly within the EU and its member states. These circles, utilizing EU resources, have started to form threats against Azerbaijan's sovereignty, including hybrid threats, under the influence of Armenian lobbying groups.

As a result, he noted, these circles, leveraging the resources of the European Union and its institutions, began to orchestrate threats to Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including hybrid threats, under the influence of the Armenian lobby. The most intense phase of these hybrid attacks occurred from the moment the decision to host the COP29 event in our country was made until the event's conclusion.

Speaking about the details of the investigation, the chairman of the temporary commission highlighted that the document outlines the history of Azerbaijan-European Union relations and emphasizes the principles established in international law regarding territorial integrity, border inviolability, and respect for sovereignty, as reflected in the documents signed to date.

The investigation also thoroughly examined the secrecy surrounding the operations of the EU missions in Armenia, revealing illegitimate features in their composition. In particular, it scrutinized the lack of transparency in the activities of the most recent mission, the criteria used for personnel selection, the role of supporting states, and the intelligence-driven activities carried out under the guise of "peace and confidence-building."

The document further explores the actions taken by the mission that could potentially escalate risks of new conflicts in the region, the financial and military support provided, the response of regional countries to these actions, France's involvement in the process, and potential future scenarios.

The report also detailed that the document includes satellite imagery showing changes in military infrastructure on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border following the arrival of the EU mission in Armenia. Additionally, it presents a chronology of military provocations carried out by Armenia over the past three years, as well as the professional backgrounds of some individuals involved in the mission.

Furthermore, the study included a survey among Azerbaijani citizens regarding the European Union's mission in Armenia. Following the investigation, the temporary commission’s recommendations on the necessary actions concerning the mission's activities were outlined.

During the event, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahib Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Human Rights, Arzukhan Ali-zadeh, and temporary commission members Sevil Mikayilova, Gulshan Pashayeva, Zaur Shukurov, and MPs Elman Nasirov, Elchin Mirzabayli, Nigar Mammadova, and Parvana Valiyeva emphasized the relevance of the public discussion's topic. They discussed the importance of the peace agreement for ensuring regional stability and security, noting that Armenia is actively hindering this process in every possible way.

The MPs stated that the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), which presents itself as a civilian mission, is in fact functioning as an espionage operation, with its activities designed to exacerbate tensions in the region. They emphasized the importance of fostering an atmosphere of trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus, along with the need to shape public opinion in this direction.

During the public discussions, Ellada Aliyeva, Head of the UNEC Research Foundation Department, Sanan Najafov, an expert on combating disinformation, Shabnam Safarova, Chairwoman of the "For the Progress of Karabakh" Public Union, Aziz Alibeyli, Head of the Social Research Center, and Ayaz Mirzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Journalists Network, highlighted the significance of the information presented in the report. The speakers shared their insights on how to counter hybrid threats aimed at Azerbaijan and proposed strategies for effective responses in this area.

Wrapping up the event, Namazov noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan has consistently adhered to the principles of international law, emphasizing cooperation based on mutual respect and equality in its relations with the EU. This commitment has been clearly reflected in signed agreements, diplomatic negotiations, and interparliamentary exchanges. However, he expressed concern that, following the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, certain EU institutions have become influenced by some Western circles and are being used as tools to advance hybrid threats against Azerbaijan.

According to the Commission Against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats, one of the primary tools used in hybrid attacks against Azerbaijan is the series of anti-Azerbaijani discussions, hearings, and resolutions initiated or adopted in the parliaments of European Union member states, including the European Parliament and France. Another significant instrument is the actions carried out through the EUMA.

Research has revealed that under the pretext of "peace and confidence-building," the EUMA is actually engaging in intelligence operations in the region. There is substantial evidence that the mission, which is supposed to function as an observer on the Armenian side of the border, is actively involved in the construction of military infrastructure and fortifications, with its "observers" conducting espionage activities targeting Azerbaijani territories.

The commission also highlighted the provision of offensive weapons to Armenia by France and the country's preparations for future international military operations, including those led by the EU, which heighten the risk of new conflicts in the South Caucasus and the broader region. The commission concludes that for peace to be established in the region, Armenia must halt external influences and third-party interference, adopting a more constructive and sincere approach.

In conclusion, Namazov articulated his appreciation for the productive dialogues surrounding the subject matter and conveyed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved.

