Azerbaijani Parliament debates hybrid attack targeting stability in South Caucasus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ A public discussion on "Hybrid Attack under the Guise of 'Peace Mission' Targeting Stability in South Caucasus" was held on April 24 by the Temporary Commission on Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Parliamentary Press and Public Relations Department told Trend.

The event saw a full house with members of Parliament, media representatives, think tank members, civil society representatives, experts, and a host of other officials all in attendance.

Ramid Namazov, the Chairman of the Temporary Commission, noted that the public discussion on the EU’s mission in Armenia was organized based on the instructions of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova.

The meeting highlighted that one of the main obstacles to peace in the South Caucasus, a region subjected to various geopolitical interests, is the missions created by the EU within the framework of its Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). The presence of hybrid threat elements directed against Azerbaijan's interests was observed within the activities of these missions, prompting the Milli Majlis to launch a special investigation, resulting in a document titled "Hybrid Attack under the Guise of 'Peace Mission' Targeting Stability in South Caucasus."

Namazov presented the findings of the special investigation in a PowerPoint show, highlighting that a significant source of contention between the two nations was the unacceptable deployment of military from third-party countries along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

He also mentioned that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, have been fully restored, but this reality contradicts the interests of certain circles in the West, particularly within the EU and its member states. These circles, utilizing EU resources, have started to form threats against Azerbaijan's sovereignty, including hybrid threats, under the influence of Armenian lobbying groups.

As a result, he noted, these circles, leveraging the resources of the European Union and its institutions, began to orchestrate threats to Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including hybrid threats, under the influence of the Armenian lobby. The most intense phase of these hybrid attacks occurred from the moment the decision to host the COP29 event in our country was made until the event's conclusion.

Speaking about the details of the investigation, the chairman of the temporary commission highlighted that the document outlines the history of Azerbaijan-European Union relations and emphasizes the principles established in international law regarding territorial integrity, border inviolability, and respect for sovereignty, as reflected in the documents signed to date.

The investigation also thoroughly examined the secrecy surrounding the operations of the EU missions in Armenia, revealing illegitimate features in their composition. In particular, it scrutinized the lack of transparency in the activities of the most recent mission, the criteria used for personnel selection, the role of supporting states, and the intelligence-driven activities carried out under the guise of "peace and confidence-building."

The document further explores the actions taken by the mission that could potentially escalate risks of new conflicts in the region, the financial and military support provided, the response of regional countries to these actions, France's involvement in the process, and potential future scenarios.