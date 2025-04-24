Eni reports strong Q1 2025 production growth in Kazakhstan
Eni's production in Kazakhstan showed strong performance in the first quarter of 2025, with increases across both oil and natural gas output.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy