Azerbaijan reports no citizens injured in Türkiye earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said there is currently no information indicating that any Azerbaijani citizens were injured in an earthquake that struck Türkiye, Trend reports.

Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada confirmed the update in a statement following the 6.2-magnitude quake, which hit the Sea of Marmara and was felt across Istanbul and several surrounding provinces.

According to Turkish authorities, the earthquake has so far claimed 236 lives and triggered 266 aftershocks throughout the region.