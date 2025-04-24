Kazakhstan's Turkestan region expands industrial powerhouse with exciting new projects
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region
The Turkestan region of Kazakhstan is growing rapidly with new industrial zones and projects aimed at boosting the economy. Notable developments include the "Small Industrial Park" in Sauran district and partnerships on innovative projects like agricultural drones, driving job creation and attracting investments.
