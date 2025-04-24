Trump refrains from using ‘genocide’ term in message on 1915 events

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. U.S. President Donald Trump has once again refrained from using the term “genocide” in his annual statement on the events of April 24, 1915, Trend reports.

In a message published by the White House, Trump described the events as “one of the worst disasters”, stopping short of labeling them as “genocide”.

Throughout his presidency, Trump consistently avoided using the term when referring to the 1915 events.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that the predecessor state of modern Türkiye, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly committed what they call a “genocide” against Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915. Ankara has repeatedly called on Armenia to open its historical archives and establish a joint commission to investigate the events. To date, Armenia has not responded to Türkiye’s proposal.