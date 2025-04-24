Azerbaijan's ASCO holds seminar organized by American Bureau of Shipping (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. A seminar within the framework of the “MEPC 83 Seminar Series” was held at the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO), operating under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON), with the organisational support of the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), Trend reports citing ASCO.

The event aimed to assess the implications of the decisions adopted during the 83rd session of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), and to exchange international experience in decarbonisation and the implementation of environmentally sustainable maritime technologies.

The seminar was dedicated to the topic “MEPC 83 – Impacts and Challenges in International Shipping.” Presentations highlighted new regulatory updates, emission reduction goals, and key directions for transitioning to alternative energy sources.

Chairman of the ASCO Management Board Rauf Valiyev emphasised in his speech the importance of COP 29, hosted by Azerbaijan in 2024, in shaping the country’s environmental agenda. He noted that ASCO is steadily implementing measures to achieve zero-emission operations in its fleet by 2050 and views this course as a strategic priority within the fleet modernisation programme.

Seyfettin Tatlı, ABS Business Development Director for Türkiye and the Caspian region, underlined that the regulatory framework resulting from MEPC 83 enhances the relevance of digital inspection systems, which contribute to operational agility, transparency, and environmental oversight.

Konstantinos Theocharis, ABS Chief Engineer for Regulatory Affairs, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the IMO’s new rule implementation schedule, EU fuel directives, and safety mechanisms aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Mevlüt Civelek, Manager of MAN Türkiye, shared technical approaches to alternative fuels, particularly biofuels, onboard carbon capture technologies, and emission reduction strategies.

Themis Vagiakos, ABS Global Director for Sustainability, presented international best practices in energy efficiency, sustainable technologies, and decarbonisation. Digital inspection technologies demonstrated during the seminar showcased modern methods of technical auditing and electronic monitoring of environmental compliance. During interactive sessions, participants exchanged views on technical and legal issues.

The seminar brought together representatives of ASCO, the State Maritime and Port Agency, Caspian Marine Services Ltd, Caspian BUE Offshore Ltd, TEG Central Asia, Caspian Drilling Company, ASCO Shipmanagement AFEZCO, bp, and the Baku Shipyard.

