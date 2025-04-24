Georgia's Tbilisi honors memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ On the eve of the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth, students from the Gabala Village Development Center visited this personality's monument in Georgia's Tbilisi park to pay tribute to his enduring legacy, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

According to the committee, participants laid flowers at the monument and honored the legacy of the great leader with deep respect.

Yaver Mammadov, director of the center, emphasized that the major achievements of modern Azerbaijan are the result of Heydar Aliyev’s visionary leadership, under whose guidance fundamental strategic steps were taken that laid the groundwork for the country's development.

He noted that Heydar Aliyev not only defended Azerbaijan’s independence but also established the ideological and political foundations of the state. His life and work were described as an irreplaceable example for both current and future generations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel