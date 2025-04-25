Uzbekistan's traditional fuel consumption to keep rising in coming years - PanAsia Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Despite the growing popularity of electric cars, traditional fuels will remain in demand in Uzbekistan, Rustam Nurbaev, commercial director of PanAsia Group, said at the Caspian and Central Asia Oil Trading and Logistics Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that in Uzbekistan, traditional fuels such as methane and 80-gallon gasoline will remain the main sources of energy despite growing interest in clean technologies. “Methane will remain much cheaper, and as long as the population continues to use it, its role in Uzbekistan's energy system will not disappear,” Nurbaev said.

Nurbaev emphasized that, unlike major cities, where there is an increase in the use of alternative energy sources, traditional fuels will remain the main ones in Uzbekistan's regions, as the infrastructure for new technologies is not yet developed there.

The official also stated that an increase in the number of electric vehicles will not have a significant impact on demand for traditional fuels.

“I don't think the growing number of electric cars will lead to a significant reduction in the need for gasoline in Uzbekistan,” he noted. Instead, the expert pointed to the growing demand for diesel fuel due to the active construction of new roads and facilities such as metallurgical plants.

“Diesel fuel will be in demand in the coming years as the country continues to develop infrastructure and build new facilities, which require large volumes of fuel,” Nurbaev added.