Azerbaijan highlights digital economy among its priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The digital economy is one of the main economic directions of Azerbaijan, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the conference held today on the theme "Constitution and Sovereignty - Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

According to him, business strategies should be established in line with future trends, and human resources should be further developed.

"The use of modern technologies and the application of innovative approaches in products and services are important. In this context, the initiatives of young entrepreneurs are supported, and special attention is paid to strengthening the startup ecosystem as well as green projects.

The Alat Free Economic Zone, which is important in terms of diversifying our economy, is also being gradually made available to investors. The favorable conditions and benefits offered there boost interest in this place," the official added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel