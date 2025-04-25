Azercosmos, Supernet charting path for possible joint ventures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Azercosmos and Supernet company are holding negotiations on the establishment of possible joint ventures and deepening cooperation in this area, Hassan Jafri, Head of Enterprise and International Business Division at Supernet, Pakistan, told Trend on the sidelines of the second day of the Space Technology Conference (STC2025).

He said that the company has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Azercosmos.

"The goal is to cooperate with each other on satellite systems.

So, we have a portfolio of four satellite services on Earth. Azercosmos itself has satellite systems. We have a cooperation in the space sphere where we will help each other, and we need to further enhance this cooperation.

As for investing in Azerbaijan, we are already investing time and human resources and are negotiating with Azercosmos on the establishment of possible joint ventures and deepening cooperation in this area. This also implies expanding the volume of certain joint investments for the future," the company official noted.

The Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) is a public legal entity under the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the successor to Azercosmos Open Joint Stock Company, the inaugural satellite operator in the Caucasus region, wholly owned by the Government of Azerbaijan. The company offers internet and television services to clients throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Central Asia through the telecommunication satellite Azerspace-1. Azercosmos offers satellite imaging and geoinformation services through the Earth observation satellite Azersky. Azercosmos manages a teleport in Baku that acquires communications through intermediary satellites, metronet, and fiber optics. This teleport facilitates uplink services, data dissemination, and internet access.

