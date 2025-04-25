Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds presentation on draw-up of issue prospectuses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held a presentation on the topic "Most Common Errors in Issue Prospectuses", a source in the CBA told Trend.

According to the source, the event, attended by representatives of investment companies operating in the country, provided important information on the most common errors found in issue prospectuses, practical examples of these errors, and their analysis based on the requirements of regulatory legal acts.

The presentation also included recommendations on how to properly and fully prepare issuance documents.

The goal of the event was to improve the quality of issuance prospectuses, organize the issuance process more efficiently and transparently, and raise awareness among issuers and investment companies.

During the presentation, practical approaches were discussed, and the participants' questions were answered.

"The organization of such informative events by the CBA serves the effective communication of issue-related processes and the attraction of new issuers to the capital market. The Central Bank will continue its educational activities in the future to improve the issuance of securities and ensure regulatory compliance," the source added.

