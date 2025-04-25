Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss status and prospects of cooperation

Politics Materials 25 April 2025 17:13 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss status and prospects of cooperation

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. A one-on-one meeting between the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the OSCE Secretary General, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, was held on April 25, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X said, Trend reports.

“At the one-on-one meeting, the sides discussed the status and prospects of Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation, regional security issues, and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The situation in the OSCE space was considered, the necessity of dialogue and stability was emphasized,” the publication reads.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more