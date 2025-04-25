Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss status and prospects of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. A one-on-one meeting between the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the OSCE Secretary General, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, was held on April 25, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X said, Trend reports.

“At the one-on-one meeting, the sides discussed the status and prospects of Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation, regional security issues, and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The situation in the OSCE space was considered, the necessity of dialogue and stability was emphasized,” the publication reads.