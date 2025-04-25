Global diesel shortage becomes real threat - REDBRIDGE Energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Global shortage of diesel fuel is a real threat amid tightening of marine fuel standards and rising biofuel prices, the trader of REDBRIDGE Energy, Farukh Novruzov said at the Caspian and Central Asia Oil Trading and Logistics Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He expressed concern over possible diesel shortages, which are exacerbated by stricter marine fuel standards and persistently high biofuel prices.

Novruzov emphasized that the exclusion of very low sulphur fuel (VLSFO) from the bunker fuel blend could lead to a significant supply shortage, which would particularly affect the availability of PLC fuel.

"This shortage comes at a time when diesel supplies are already constrained globally, especially in Europe, since the start of the war in 2022. Russia, previously a key exporter of diesel, has reduced its supply to this market, while European refineries continue to struggle to meet demand due to configurations optimized for gasoline production," he said.