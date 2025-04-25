Azerbaijan Investment Holding hosts supervisory board meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ A meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) was held on April 25, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The agenda of the meeting, chaired by Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH), covered a wide range of topics. These included the Activity Report for 2024 of the portfolio companies managed by the Holding, key financial outcomes such as total income and EBITDA indicators, and the newly added portfolio companies: Azeraluminium LLC, Azərbaycan Aluminum OJSC, and Azerpambiq ASK LLC. The meeting also discussed the final report and key practical recommendations from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on corporate governance assessments of the portfolio companies, progress on the Joint Investment Funds, and other important matters.

Ruslan Alikhanov, CEO of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, presented a detailed report during the meeting.

Following the meeting, decisions were made on the debated matters, taking into account the feedback and suggestions of the Supervisory Board members. Relevant instructions were issued to the AIH’s Executive Board.

