Azerbaijan invites private sector reps to boost their business growth initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Private sector representatives must always look forward and boost their business growth initiatives, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said during the conference on "Constitution and Sovereignty - the Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to him, the creative and innovative initiatives of business representatives not only expand their businesses but also contribute more to economic growth.

"For example, there are many successful examples of these initiatives in our liberated territories. Entrepreneurs take advantage of the opportunities created for business activities. Although it was established a few years ago, the Aghdam Industrial Park is already the second-largest industrial park in the country in terms of the number of residents. The products manufactured here are not only sold in the local market but also exported abroad.

The Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, located at important transportation hubs, also offers new opportunities for entrepreneurs. We invite you to evaluate the opportunities in these areas and to come forward with more active initiatives," the official added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel