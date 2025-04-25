Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan is reliable partner in ensuring Europe's energy security - Kaja Kallas

Politics Materials 25 April 2025 14:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan is reliable partner in ensuring Europe's energy security - Kaja Kallas

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in ensuring Europe's energy security, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, said during a reception by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 25, Trend reports.

She highlighted the successful and efficient cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the energy sector, describing Azerbaijan as a reliable partner in ensuring Europe's energy security.

Kallas also touched upon transportation connectivity, underscoring Azerbaijan’s significant role as a key regional state located in an important geopolitical area.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more