Russian and Tajik prime ministers to discuss cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 25. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is set to hold talks with Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda in Moscow today, Trend reports via the Russian government.

The two heads of government will engage in a dialogue addressing pivotal dimensions of Russian-Tajik collaboration, emphasizing trade dynamics, economic advancement, investment strategies, and the enhancement of cultural and humanitarian linkages. Focused scrutiny will be directed towards the operationalization of significant collaborative initiatives across the sectors of energy, industrial development, agronomy, educational frameworks, and cultural exchange.

To note, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon visited Russia on March 16-17, 2025, during which the sides explored the prospects for deepening the strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries. Discourse encompassed synergies in trade and investment collaboration alongside the intricacies of regional security dynamics. A suite of bilateral agreements is anticipated to be executed and ratified subsequent to the forthcoming negotiations.

