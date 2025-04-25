Turkish astronaut wishes Azerbaijan to participate in upcoming microgravity research

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ I'm eager to see Azerbaijan's participation in our microgravity research in the coming years, Turkish astronaut Tuva Cihangir Atasevar told Trend on the sidelines of the second day of the Space Technology Conference (STC2025).

He recalled that in 2024, Türkiye sent two people to space.

"One of them was my fellow countryman Alper Gezeravcı. He has become famous in the Turkish world. During that mission, we conducted 13 scientific experiments, and five months later, we carried out our second space mission, and I was fortunate to participate in it.

During this flight, we conducted seven different scientific studies and achieved significant milestones in conducting scientific experiments in a microgravity environment. In the coming years, we aim to achieve even more ambitious goals in these studies.

These goals include cooperation with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is my homeland—the place where my mother was born and raised. When I flew to space, I took both the Turkish and Azerbaijani flags with me. I really want Azerbaijan to be involved in the microgravity studies we will carry out in the coming years. This will strengthen the ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye even further," the astronaut said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel