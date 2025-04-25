Azerbaijan spotlights number of private entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ More than 1.4 million individual entrepreneurs were registered in Azerbaijan as of January 1 of this year, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev said at the conference held today on the theme "Constitution and Sovereignty - Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

He also noted that more than 212,000 business entities with the status of legal entities are operating.

"This figure increased by 7.1 percent compared to the previous year. In particular, entrepreneurial activity is developing rapidly in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions.

One of the convenient mechanisms created to achieve prompt resolution of the issues faced by entrepreneurs is the Cooperation Councils. Currently, the Confederation operates Cooperation Councils with the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, and the State Customs Committee. These councils have an exceptional role in resolving the issues raised by entrepreneurs and are one of the most functional mechanisms of public-private dialogue," Musayev added.

