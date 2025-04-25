Uzbekistan, China discuss joint energy projects during Uzatom visit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 25. A delegation from the Nuclear Energy Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan (Uzatom), led by Director Azim Akhmedkhadjaev, visited the production facility of MVM EGI in Wuzhen Province and held high-level talks with Harbin Electric Corporation, one of China’s largest energy equipment manufacturers, Trend reports, citing Uzatom.

During the visit to MVM EGI — a company specializing in the production of heat exchangers for dry cooling systems — the delegation was introduced to the complete production cycle of heat exchange equipment. Established in 2009, the plant spans an area of 8,500 square meters and manufactures up to 7,000 heat exchanger assemblies annually. The equipment, originally transferred from a production site in Hungary, is known for its high quality, utilizing aluminum with optional stainless steel components for specific requirements. The operational lifespan of the heat exchangers exceeds 30 years.

The Chinese side proposed an adaptation of the cooling system to suit Uzbekistan’s climatic conditions by integrating a surface humidification system, which would ensure efficient cooling performance during the hot summer months.

Following the facility visit, the Uzbek delegation met with executives of Harbin Electric Corporation, a leading Chinese state-owned enterprise that manufactures equipment for various types of power plants. The discussions focused on potential cooperation in the supply of energy equipment and the implementation of joint energy projects.

The working visit is part of Uzbekistan’s broader effort to strengthen international partnerships in the field of nuclear energy. The trip also included key discussions related to the development of the country's first nuclear power plant.

