Export of Russian petroleum products to Central Asia remains at high level - Energo Trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Exports of Russian petroleum products to Central Asia remain steadily high, General Partner of Energo Trade for Central Asia and the Caucasus Parviz Mammadov said during the Caspian and Central Asian Oil Trade and Logistics Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that the volume of Russian petroleum product exports to the region has remained stable at around six million tons per year since 2022.

Mammadov highlighted that the largest increase in imports was recorded in Uzbekistan—almost double compared to 2021. Kazakhstan has also ramped up purchases, while Kyrgyzstan shows a stable import trend, largely due to its participation in the Eurasian Economic Union.

“The years 2023 and 2024 show a consistent trend: about six million tons of Russian petroleum products are supplied annually to Central Asian markets,” he emphasized.

Simultaneously, he asserts that Kazakhstan stands as the sole nation in the region exhibiting a substantial output of indigenous petroleum derivatives.



Mammadov also emphasized the significant escalation in the production metrics of medical devices in Kazakhstan, achieving unprecedented benchmarks in 2024.



He elucidated modifications in the fuel production paradigm.

“As is known, the Atyrau oil refinery underwent modernization to increase aviation kerosene output. As a result, the production of fuel oil and vacuum gas oil has decreased, since oil refining has become deeper and more efficient. We are seeing a steady increase in the production of light petroleum products,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel