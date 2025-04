BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergei Naryshkin has met with a representative of the Syrian special services in Baku, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service said in an interview with TASS, Trend reports.

“A conference on Afghanistan was held in Baku. One of the heads of the Syrian special services was there. Our meeting with him was held in an absolutely constructive and friendly atmosphere,” he said.