U.S. State Department's Erik Jacobs talks on further strengthening energy co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The United States will look to strengthen its relationship with Azerbaijan around hydrocarbons, Erik Jacobs, a Senior Advisor in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He pointed out that the United States recognizes the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor to Azerbaijan and the region.



"The United States takes great pride in its role in both the Southern Gas Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. We are working hard with our European partners and allies to ensure Europe has access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy supplies. Gas is essential to meeting rising global energy demand and will remain a fuel of choice for decades to come.

The United States looks forward to working together with our allies and partners to help unleash energy abundance to ensure every nation’s right to build and prosper using its own resources and we are open to partnering to identify and accelerate opportunities to advance energy security and economic growth for the United States, U.S. business, and energy industries," noted Jacobs.



He went on to add that Azerbaijan, like the United States, is blessed with abundant natural energy resources.

"The United States will look to strengthen our relationship with Azerbaijan around hydrocarbons as our broader relationship expands. The United States looks forward to working together with Azerbaijan to help unleash energy abundance to ensure every nation’s right to build and prosper using its own resources. Leveraging energy abundance to bring economic opportunity, better health, and education; and to improve the lives of your citizens; is the duty of any good government," Jacobs concluded.

