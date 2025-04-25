Hungarian company gears up to expand space partnerships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Hungary's 4iG Space and Defense Technologies company is ready to work with new partners in the space sector, Strategy Manager at 4iG Space and Defense Technologies Sebastian Misurak said during the Space Technology Conference (STC2025) today, Trend reports.

According to him, the company has a very ambitious program related to space research.

"Private companies in the Eastern and Central European region can play a significant role in the space sector. However, we cannot carry out all our activities without partners. That’s why we must approach current issues in the space field with a very pragmatic mindset. We are already collaborating with certain companies and plan to work with new partners as well," he explained.

Misurak underscored the potential to navigate obstacles within the aerospace domain via synergistic collaboration.

"We are ready to share our knowledge in the space field with our partners and to build mutually beneficial cooperation. Over the past year, we have enhanced our expertise by benefiting from the experiences of various countries, particularly through collaboration with Polish companies. We are also ready to offer training for our new partners in this field," the company representative noted.

