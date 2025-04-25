Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
We expect Armenian and French authorities to react to burning of Azerbaijani and Turkish flags - FM

Politics Materials 25 April 2025 14:01 (UTC +04:00)
We expect Armenian and French authorities to react to burning of Azerbaijani and Turkish flags - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. We expect the Armenian and French authorities to react to the burning of flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are concerned that revanchist sentiments are still present in Armenian politics, as well as the rapid militarization of the country, which remains a source of threats. Recent events are particularly disturbing - two days ago, hostile slogans against Azerbaijan and Turkey were heard during a mass march in Yerevan. The flags of these countries were burned.

Unfortunately, a similar incident took place the next day in Paris. We expect the authorities of these countries to react within the law: such actions are a criminal offense and must be strictly suppressed," he said.

