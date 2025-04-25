Saipem’s revenue in Energy Carriers sector up in Q1 2025

In terms of major projects in the Energy Carriers sector, the most significant contract awarded in the first quarter of 2025 is with Stockholm Exergi. The contract involves the detailed engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of carbon capture, CO2 storage, and ship loading systems for an existing bio-cogeneration plant in Sweden.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register