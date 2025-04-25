Saipem’s revenue in Energy Carriers sector up in Q1 2025
In terms of major projects in the Energy Carriers sector, the most significant contract awarded in the first quarter of 2025 is with Stockholm Exergi. The contract involves the detailed engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of carbon capture, CO2 storage, and ship loading systems for an existing bio-cogeneration plant in Sweden.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy