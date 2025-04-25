OSCE stands ready to engage in demining work in Azerbaijani and Armenian border territories - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The OSCE is ready to take part in demining works in the border territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Secretary General of the OSCE, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

"We have the relevant experience and expertise in demining. We are ready to support demining along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, if both sides express such a will. The OSCE is an organization of participating states. We are at their service. If both Armenia and Azerbaijan approach us for assistance, we have everything necessary – tools, experts, and methods,” he said.