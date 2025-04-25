Azercosmos stands ready to provide GEO/LEO satellite services across region - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ We are ready to offer GEO/LEO (Geostationary Equatorial Orbit / Low Earth Orbit) services in the region, said Sanan Hasanov, the Director of the Sales Department of Azercosmos, Trend reports.

Speaking at the second day of the Space Technology Conference (STC2025) in Baku, Hasanov emphasized that local satellite operators and sales providers have achieved certain milestones.

"Legislation also enables them to speed up the process, allowing the project to be implemented more quickly in the region. At the same time, they can assist each other with relevant solutions. Of course, solutions are needed to properly regulate costs for regional satellite operators.

Collaboration among various actors and governments stands crucial. They can work together with regional satellite operators to address challenges in this sector more efficiently. Adaptation is also a key factor in facilitating the work of regional providers. I believe there are great opportunities in this region for everyone. We can also offer GEO/LEO services in the region.

We know that demands are changing, and technological innovations are advancing rapidly. We need to lead the right customer categories and offer more appropriate services to bridge the gap between them," he said.

