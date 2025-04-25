BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. YouTube channel VMedia publishes a video that tells that the lands where today's Armenia is located were named Azerbaijan until the middle of the 19th century. More precisely, they were a part of the large historical Azerbaijan.

The movie contains evidence from different sources: correspondence of the Russian officer and representative of the Russian Empire in Georgia, S.D. Burnashev (18th century), decrees of Russian emperors Peter I, Peter II, Paul I, maps - Russian, British, German, and others.

“Yes, perhaps the spelling of this geographical name, for example, in the Russian language at that time has not yet settled, they wrote then' Adrebijan ', then ‘Aderbaijan’, but the word' Azerbaijan' is well recognizable. It certainly does not resemble the word “Armenia” in any way... It fully corresponds with the historical truth. Until the first quarter of the XIX century, ten Azerbaijani khanates were located on the territory of present Azerbaijan and present Armenia...", - VMedia notes.

The film features numerous facts about the way Armenia's appearance in the South Caucasus became possible, as well as about Yerevan's longstanding policy of falsifying historical truth. For instance, it is emphasized that Armenia is the only republic where, following the collapse of the USSR, they did not return historical names to towns and villages precisely because these names were Turkic.

"Yerevan's policy of forcibly excommunicating its people from the historical truth is linked to aggression and plans to seize the territory of neighboring countries. Therefore, Armenia is not a crossroads of the world, as Pashinyan believes, but a dead end," VMedia concludes.