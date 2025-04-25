South Caucasus is one of key regions on OSCE agenda - secretary general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The South Caucasus is one of the key regions on the OSCE agenda, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Secretary General of the OSCE, said during the reception by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 25, Trend reports.

Sinirlioğlu expressed his gratitude for the congratulations on his appointment as the OSCE Secretary General.

The OSCE Secretary General conveyed his congratulations on the progress made regarding the agreement on the text of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He also noted that discussions on the normalization of relations between the two countries are ongoing.

Sinirlioğlu touched upon the cooperation projects implemented by the OSCE with Azerbaijan.