Azerbaijan evaluates investment projects signed with Chinese companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The total volume of investment projects signed with Chinese companies during a visit to China organized with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy this month amounts to nearly $335 million, creating new opportunities for business representatives in the country, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the conference held today on the theme "Constitution and Sovereignty - Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

According to him, in order to develop the investment environment in Azerbaijan, joint investment funds have been established with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and the UAE.

“Additionally, the Turkic Investment Fund, founded by Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, aims to strengthen mutual economic cooperation, increase investments in strategic sectors, and support regional development. Entrepreneurs can take greater initiative to benefit from these international financial mechanisms, implement joint projects with partner countries, and expand their businesses.

The expansion of Azerbaijan's foreign economic and trade relations is also opening up new opportunities for local entrepreneurs. For example, during the recent visit of the President of Azerbaijan to China, a Declaration on the Expansion of Strategic Partnership was signed between the two countries. Other developments included the introduction of a visa-free regime and the signing of nearly 20 cooperation agreements in areas such as law, green development, alternative energy, digital economy, intellectual property, and aerospace. These developments are highly significant in terms of Azerbaijan’s entry into the Asian market, its deeper engagement with the region, and the formation of new partnerships.

Our country is also making significant strides in entrepreneurship development, business climate improvement, and SME support through cooperation with international financial institutions and development partners. With the technical and financial support of organizations such as the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Asian Development Bank, a number of programs and projects are being implemented.

These programs aim to provide entrepreneurs with access to concessional financial instruments, enhance business skills, support the digital transformation, and aid the transition to a green economy. A particular focus is placed on increasing the competitiveness of SMEs and promoting innovative and export-oriented activities, which remain key priorities in the international cooperation agenda.

Azerbaijan is also working to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations with other countries. Preferential trade agreements have been signed with Türkiye and Pakistan. Under these agreements, customs duties on certain designated products are reduced or entirely removed, which in turn promotes mutual trade and increases export opportunities for entrepreneurs," the official pointed out.

