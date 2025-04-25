Baku demands accountability for anti-Azerbaijani acts in Armenia and France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. We strongly condemn the burning of Azerbaijan’s flag during the “torchlight procession” in Iravan, Armenia‘s capital on 23 April, as well as during a gathering of the Armenian community in the French capital Paris on 24 April, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.



"The governments of Armenia and France should have prevented such campaigns embodied in ethnic hatred, in a timely manner and should have taken appropriate security measures.



The governments of Armenia and France should hold those responsible for these acts accountable.



Such acts, which are still a clear manifestation of a revanchist and ethnic hatred-based mindset in Armenia and beyond, should be condemned and prevented at the international level," the statement reads.