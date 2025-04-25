Bulgaria's poverty and deprivation rates highlight ongoing economic challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. In 2024, Bulgaria's poverty rate continues to pose a significant challenge, with the average monthly poverty line set at 763.83 BGN ($442.96) per person, Trend reports.

A total of 1.4 million people, or 21.7% of the population, were living below this line.

Poverty assessment in the country includes both objective and subjective indicators. The latter measures personal perceptions of material deprivation—specifically, a household’s ability to meet essential needs. Since 2021, a new indicator has been used to assess severe material and social deprivation, which reflects the inability to afford 7 out of 13 essential items for a dignified life. In 2024, 16.6% of Bulgarians were found to be severely deprived, a slight improvement from the previous year’s 18%.

In line with the EU's "Europe 2030" strategy, which monitors national progress on key social targets, a combined indicator of poverty and social exclusion was calculated. This includes the at-risk-of-poverty rate, severe deprivation, and households with low work intensity. In 2024, this combined figure revealed that 30.3% of the population—nearly 2 million people—were at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

Despite some progress in reducing material deprivation, poverty remains a pressing issue in Bulgaria, with a significant portion of the population continuing to face economic hardships.