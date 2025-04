BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Azerbaijan expects Armenia's concrete steps on the points of the text of the peace treaty, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

“We are waiting for concrete steps from Armenia on the points of the final text of the peace treaty, in particular, the change of the constitution and the liquidation of the OSCE Minsk Group,” he said.

