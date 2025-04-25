China set to dominate global acrylonitrile production over next 5 years

The largest planned capacity addition is expected from the Zhejiang Petrochemical Daishan Acrylonitrile Plant 2, which will contribute 0.66 mtpa. Operated by Zhejiang Petrochemical Co Ltd, the plant is scheduled to begin production in 2025.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register