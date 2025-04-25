Attracting foreign investments to Azerbaijan ranks among crucial tasks - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Ensuring the flow of foreign investments to Azerbaijan is one of the main tasks, Head of the Legislative and Legal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Gunduz Karimov said, Trend reports.

Karimov made the remark at the conference held today on the theme "Constitution and Sovereignty - Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan".

He observed that the Azerbaijani economic landscape exhibits diversification, with sectors such as transportation, financial services, construction, and additional industries demonstrating significant growth trajectories.

"Recently, the adoption of a number of laws, including the adoption of laws on emissions and public-private partnerships, and on arbitration, has played an important role in promoting foreign investments in Azerbaijan," the official added

