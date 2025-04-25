Azerbaijan to celebrate 150th anniversary of national press - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the national press, Trend reports.

According to the document, the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press should be widely celebrated in the country.

The administration of the president of Azerbaijan, together with the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan and the Press Council of Azerbaijan, must ensure the organization of anniversary events.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan should address issues related to the financing of the anniversary events.

To note, in the second half of the 19th century, Azerbaijan, which had become one of the world’s oil and industrial centers and was experiencing an economic boom, underwent significant changes in its socio-political and cultural life. The Enlightenment movement began to spread, and the necessity of creating a national press emerged. This is why, 150 years ago, on July 22, 1875, the prominent intellectual, natural scientist, and educator-journalist Hasanbay Zardabi published "Akinchi," the first example of the national press in Azerbaijan, marking an important event in the country's history. The newspaper, which lasted only two years, became a voice for enlightenment ideas, published sharp articles against ignorance and superstition, and significantly contributed to the development of national self-awareness, public, political, and literary thought, as well as the formation of a progressive generation of journalists.

After "Akinchi," numerous publications that followed its traditions united the patriotic intellectuals and reformists of the time around a common cause, playing an essential role as leading tools in the national awakening process and in achieving national goals.

At the end of the last century, reforms implemented under the leadership of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who returned to power due to the people's demand, created a reliable foundation for the establishment of freedom of speech and information, pluralism of ideas, and other democratic values in the country. Heydar Aliyev considered the development of the media one of the priorities and adopted consistent decisions regarding the formation of a legislative framework to regulate its activities, removal of artificial barriers hindering its development, and strengthening of its material-technical base, thus laying the foundation for progressive traditions in state-media relations.

As a result of the resolute and consistent implementation of the independent political course, the dynamic development of Azerbaijan was ensured, and the strategic tasks ahead were successfully achieved. Azerbaijan won a glorious victory in the Second Karabakh War and, with a unique anti-terrorist operation, wrote a new chapter in military history, restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty. During the war, Azerbaijani media exemplified patriotism and solidarity, made special efforts to disseminate the truth to the international community, exposed false information from the enemy and its supporters, and created a rich chronicle of the heroism of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldiers, and officers.

The reforms that began immediately after Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War, including the adoption of the "Media Law," aimed at adapting media activities to the challenges of the digital era and improving the information environment in the country. Measures such as tax exemptions, the removal of VAT for newspapers and magazines, granting journalists the right to benefit from preferential mortgage loans, and other steps have ensured the sustainability of work aimed at strengthening the economic independence of information resources and improving the social protection of journalists.

Today, Azerbaijani media, as an active participant in the process of Azerbaijan's progress and modern state-building, has expanded its international relations and influence in the global information space, increasing its competitiveness. However, the changing world order, the intensification of political processes, and the establishment of new operational principles pose new tasks for Azerbaijan's media. The application of advanced technologies, increased activity on social media platforms, digitalization, artificial intelligence, enhanced media literacy, combating disinformation and fake news, and active participation in effective communication are key issues that will define the development prospects of Azerbaijani media and its place in the global information space in the coming period. At the same time, the media, taking into account modern trends, must always uphold Azerbaijan's state interests and be more active in informing the public about the positive changes occurring in the country and its role and position in the modern system of international relations.

