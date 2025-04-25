Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

EU supports Azerbaijani and Armenian efforts to achieve sustainable peace - Kaja Kallas

Politics Materials 25 April 2025 13:53 (UTC +04:00)
EU supports Azerbaijani and Armenian efforts to achieve sustainable peace - Kaja Kallas

Follow Trend on

Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The European Union supports the efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve sustainable and lasting peace, the EU High Representative and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"The European Union supports the efforts of both sides to achieve sustainable and lasting peace. Armenia and Azerbaijan now have such an opportunity. I welcome the agreement reached on the text of the peace treaty and look forward to the next steps," she said.

Latest

Latest

Read more