EU supports Azerbaijani and Armenian efforts to achieve sustainable peace - Kaja Kallas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The European Union supports the efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve sustainable and lasting peace, the EU High Representative and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"The European Union supports the efforts of both sides to achieve sustainable and lasting peace. Armenia and Azerbaijan now have such an opportunity. I welcome the agreement reached on the text of the peace treaty and look forward to the next steps," she said.