Dev't of logistics corridors via Azerbaijan supports trade growth with Asia - AGB Energy Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The development of logistics corridors through Azerbaijan is contributing to increased trade with Asia, said Sergey Revin, General Director of AGB Energy Limited, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Caspian and Central Asian Oil Trade and Logistics Forum in Baku, Revin noted that while Afghanistan has several logistical routes that could be of potential interest, they come with significant challenges.

However, according to him, transportation through Afghanistan faces multiple obstacles, including mountainous terrain, closed mountain passes, and unsafe areas. The route through Mazar-i-Sharif is particularly difficult due to ongoing instability.

He also mentioned the railway connection from Kazakhstan to Türkiye as a promising direction. However, this route is hindered by technical issues such as the need to change wheelsets due to differing railway gauges, as well as dimensional restrictions that complicate cargo transportation.

Revin emphasized that the development of the North-South transport corridor through Azerbaijan is actively being discussed and could serve as a vital link for delivering goods to the Indian Ocean region and further into Europe.

The official emphasized that, despite the numerous challenges, these routes have the potential to significantly enhance trade with emerging markets such as Pakistan, India, and other Asian nations. He added that Afghanistan, despite its ongoing political instability, possesses substantial potential for economic development, thanks to its abundant natural resources—particularly in the mountainous regions surrounding Kabul.

Revin also highlighted the strategic importance of expanding railway links between Azerbaijan and Iran. He pointed specifically to the transport of Russian goods via Iran's northern ports through the existing corridor, which he believes could be further developed. He expressed confidence that strengthening these routes would unlock new opportunities for regional trade and logistics.

In his view, ensuring the successful operation of these corridors will require either the construction of new infrastructure or the establishment of border transshipment terminals to enable efficient cargo handling—measures that would greatly accelerate delivery times and reduce transportation costs.

