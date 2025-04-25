Azerbaijani oil price shows elevation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 24 increased by $0.38 (0.56 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $68.01 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.37 (0.56 percent) to $66.27 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude grew by $0.89 (1.7 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $53.11 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, rose by $0.3 (0.45 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $67.24 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of April 25 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

