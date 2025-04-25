Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss post-conflict situation in South Caucasus - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Azerbaijan and the OSCE have discussed the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu in Baku, Trend reports.

“We had useful and informative discussions on several fronts. During the meeting, detailed information was provided on regional development and post-conflict challenges. In particular, the issues of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as reconstruction works carried out in our country in the post-conflict period, were discussed,” he said.

According to him, before discussing bilateral topics, the sides also exchanged views on a wider range of issues related to the current situation in a vast geographical space.

“We touched upon the topics of threats to stability and security, deterioration of mutual trust between the countries, growing tension and complication of the situation, as well as manifestations of ethnic and religious intolerance and discrimination,” Bayramov added.

The Foreign Minister noted that in such an unstable and fragmented situation, the sides stressed the importance of such an organization as the OSCE, based on the concept of comprehensive and collective security.

“We discussed the necessity of improving decision-making mechanisms, flexible adaptation to new conditions, and strengthening activities in priority areas,” said Bayramov.