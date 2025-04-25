Uzbekistan, Malaysia discuss launch of direct flights and tourism cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 25. Uzbekistan and Malaysia discussed the launch of regular direct flights on the Kuala Lumpur – Tashkent – Kuala Lumpur route, Trend reports, citing the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan.

The meeting was attended by Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, Chairman of AirAsia X, and Benyamin Ismail, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer. The proposed flight service is expected to commence in October 2025, with three weekly operations.

In addition to the launch of direct flights, the discussions also explored the possibility of expanding cooperation through connecting flights to third countries, aimed at boosting regional and international connectivity.

A major focus of the talks was on increasing the flow of Malaysian tourists to Uzbekistan, particularly through the development of pilgrimage tourism under the "Umrah+" program. Representatives from Uzbek tour operators participated in the meeting to identify partnership opportunities and promote cultural and religious tourism.

This initiative underscores the shared commitment of both countries to deepening people-to-people ties, enhancing mutual understanding, and positioning Uzbekistan as a leading destination for religious and cultural tourism in Central Asia.

