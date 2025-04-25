Azerbaijan appoints national coordinator for UN World Urban Forum's 13th session - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Anar Guliyev has been appointed as the national coordinator for the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the national coordinator has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the preparations for the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum.

This decree comes into force from the day it is signed.

Urban development activities in Azerbaijan are one of the key strategic goals of sustainable development, as outlined in the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Decree No. 2469 dated February 2, 2021.

Currently, consistent and purposeful steps are being taken in this direction, with modern standards being applied in urban planning and urbanization. The projects implemented in Baku and other cities of the country play a significant role in the comprehensive development of the country. The process of reconstructing the hundreds of villages, towns, and cities in the liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, which were destroyed, is proceeding rapidly and in a planned manner.

Azerbaijan's modern urban development experience was widely showcased at national urban planning forums held in 2022–2023. These forums, organized for the first time in the region, created a platform for comprehensive discussions on urban development.

Azerbaijan’s successful activities in the field of urban planning have been appropriately recognized, and it was decided that the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum will be held in Baku in 2026. This prestigious event, a demonstration of respect and trust towards Azerbaijan, will significantly contribute to the promotion of the country's development strategies and achievements in sustainable urban planning to the international community.

Following Article 109, Item 32 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the decision was made to organize the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum at a high level in Baku in 2026 and to promote Azerbaijan's urban planning activities internationally.