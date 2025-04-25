Azerbaijan’s third international airport in liberated territories set to open soon - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The opening ceremony for Azerbaijan’s third international airport in the liberated territories is expected to take place soon, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a press conference today in Baku, Trend reports.

"An important issue for us is the restoration of the liberated territories and the return of internally displaced persons. This process is actively underway. I informed the esteemed EU representative about the large-scale construction projects, including the building of new cities, towns, and two international airports, with the inauguration of a third one expected soon," he said.

Bayramov emphasized that landmines remain the most serious threat in the liberated areas. Despite significant efforts and resources allocated for demining, the danger remains substantial.