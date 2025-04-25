Baku to host IATA's Aviation Energy Forum for the first time in the Caucasus

Azerbaijan is set to host another major international event. From May 13 to 15, 2025, with the support of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Baku will host the Aviation Energy Forum (AEF) organized by IATA (International Air Transport Association).

AEF is one of the most prestigious global platforms dedicated to the topics of energy and sustainability in the aviation industry. This will be the first time the event is held in the Caucasus region and will focus on discussing critical issues in aviation and defining future energy strategies. It will also play a significant role in strengthening Azerbaijan's international position in the aviation and energy sectors and expanding global cooperation. For AZAL, the forum represents a vital opportunity to underscore the country’s aviation diplomacy and energy agenda to the international stage.

The main themes of the forum will include the decarbonization of the aviation sector, the implementation of sustainable fuel types, and the role of airlines in the energy transformation process. During the event, participants will be able to have in-depth discussions on commercial and technical aspects of jet fuel, insights into the fuel supply chain challenges, comprehensive reports on the state of the airline industry and much more.

In addition, AEF will highlight Azerbaijan’s green economy strategy, its transit and logistics capabilities, and its energy diplomacy as key focus areas.

It is worth noting that representatives from around 60 countries and more than 65 airlines, totaling nearly 700 registered participants, are expected to attend the event.

The forum will bring together representatives of IATA member airlines, including fuel procurement managers and sustainability experts, IATA Strategic Partners, suppliers of both traditional and alternative fuels, fuel service providers, and leaders of the fuel industry. As the premier industry meeting for the world's aviation fuel community, AEF is by invitation only to IATA Members and IATA Strategic Partners in the fuel area of involvement.

Within the framework of AEF, participants will engage in panel discussions on aviation and energy, participate in commercial and technical sessions, and meet exhibitors and sponsors, gaining opportunities for knowledge exchange and future cooperation.